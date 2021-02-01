In the cold
I am 88 years old and don’t have a computer. How will I get vaccinated for COVID? Am I just left out in the cold to die?
Closed book
Virtually every business and non-profit organization in St. Joe is open for business. Why are the public libraries still closed after eight months?
Mask mystery
I don’t understand why masks are such a problem for people. I enjoy my anonymity. The less people who know who I am the better. And maybe you should think of it this way: we’re being spied on continuously. What’s wrong with adding a little doubt into the equation?
Not quite gone
Why is Alonzo Weston still in the newspaper? I thought I read in the News-Press that he was retiring about six months ago?
Editor’s note: He retired as a full-time reporter and columnist. He writes a freelance column that appears one day a week, in Thursday’s newspaper.
Far worse
Biden’s been talking for 10 months about what he would do with the vaccine and how he would handle COVID-19 and yet everything is in complete disarray now, far worse than when we had Trump. Why aren’t they impeaching Biden?
Pain at pump
You can tell the Democrats are in the White House. People who work for the oil companies are being put on unemployment and the price of gas has shot up about 30 or 40 cents a gallon. Thanks, Joe.
Moral relativism
Church is different now than it used to be. They used to preach sin and the consequences of it if you didn’t believe and follow the rules in the Bible. Now it seems to be all about bettering yourself and if you pray for it, it will be given to you. Church has lost its way and purpose.
Donations welcomed
Right now they are waiting for help from the government to pay for syringes and other things we need to get shots. If Gordman’s would set up an area there so you could donate after getting your shot, it would help protect more people and buy more supplies.
