A modest plan

I think instead of putting all that money in Krug Park and Hyde Park, why don’t we do like the school district wants to do? Why don’t we close up Krug Park and Hyde Park and build one new big park? And then of course we ought to build a casino out there where it will flood every year. I think that’s a great idea.

Buried the lead

Something as important as President Trump being acquitted was not all over the front page but buried on the second page, a very small article about it. This is wonderful news, that our president was acquitted again against the Democrats, but it seems our paper isn’t too happy about it.

Second tier

Biden’s family are amateurs compared to President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law when it comes to making money off the presidency.

Lumps and lumps

Record amounts of coal are being used for people to heat their homes in this historic cold front, from Minnesota to the Gulf of Texas. Coal. Solar panels don’t work well with clouds and freezing rain, and wind turbines don’t turn. Do you think Biden and his puppet masters know or care?

Go green

Making Krug Park a botanical garden is a great idea. Residents can enjoy it spring, summer and fall. Christmas lights in winter, maybe weddings and the St. Joe Symphony in summer. No need to tear up the park for parking to accommodate hundreds at a time. It would still bring folks to St. Joe.

Seeing red

Joe Biden is not doing this country any good. They’re tearing it down. They need to get rid of him ASAP. We’re going to wind up in poor houses and a communist country if they don’t get him out of office.

Climate changes

Tell me again about this global warming hoax. We haven’t had a cold spell like this, of this duration and this severe in over 50 years.

Leave it alone

I hear the city wants to use eminent domain to get those houses up by Krug Park. What is wrong with this City Council? One more year of them, if we can survive it. Why do we need an amphitheater? Krug Park is such a wonderful place for picnics and stuff like that. We don’t need stupid concerts that probably no one will go to. So put that $52 million back and leave it alone.