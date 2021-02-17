All the same
What are people talking about when they say they can’t impeach a citizen of the United States? All presidents are citizens and they can definitely be impeached.
Impeach them all
All through 2020 the Democrats condoned the rioters, the burning, the looting and the killing without being shameful about anything. They’re the ones who should be impeached for incitement. The riots continue, and they won’t stop because the Democrats condone this. It is shameful.
Read up
Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, I have some advice for you. Before you start lecturing the rest of the country on the Constitution and our rights, you need to read it.
Walking papers
The seven Republicans who voted to impeach Trump should be given their walking papers immediately.
Call us winners
I notice the people on the right do a lot of name-calling. One person in It’s your call called Biden’s supporters “dimwits.” Well if we’re so dimwitted, then how come we won?
A good question
Here’s a silly question. Why is Biden asking for $1.9 trillion in pandemic relief funds when they haven’t even spent all of it from before? There’s about $1.4 billion that has not been used. Why Are we wasting money when we haven’t spent this yet? He is running this country into the ground.
Editor’s note: House Republicans are calling for an audit of unspent relief funds, in order to determine the exact amount, before authorizing another round.
Nailed it
In regard to the online comment “Lost years:” Whoever sent that in nailed it. It’s very sobering to see it in black and white. Be careful who you vote for.
Quid pro
If teachers are going to get to the front of the line for a COVID shot, then they should be required to get back in the classroom and start teaching.
Playing through?
Guess what? Joe Biden won’t be playing golf this weekend, or the next weekend, or the one after that.
