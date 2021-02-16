Trading places

I hear people on the radio all the time who hate our country. Why don’t you trade places with some people in Venezuela or Honduras or some of those countries? They would dearly love to come up here, and I bet they’re better workers and better people than you. If you don’t love it, leave it.

Trading place, part II

Just like Trump’s first impeachment trial, this was another scam. And the Democrats know this. That’s why they were sitting at their table snickering and passing notes. And you people who are falling for this don’t deserve to live in a free country. Go to Russia or China and stop trying to make America like them.

Inside man

So let me see if I have this straight. The head of the Proud Boys, a government informant, encouraged his members to crash into the Capitol and trash it. Do you really believe he was working for the Republicans?

Buyer’s remorse

I hope the Democrats that voted for Biden are having buyer’s remorse. He said he was going to get the schools back open; now he says maybe they’ll be open one day a week. He doesn’t care about the children. He cares about the people who gave him the win, like the teachers unions — who also don’t care about the kids, because if they did they would see this is destroying our kids and we will pay for this for years to come.

In and out

Biden wants to let 20,000 asylum seekers over our borders while he’s also trying to shut down our travel in the United States? How dare he.

Build up Krug

It’s time for the city to invest in itself. Build up Krug Park to foster a positive image by creating a reason for people to visit our fair city in the future. Those patrons can spend the night, experience our culinary delights and visit our museums to learn about our past. This is our opportunity to focus on the future.

Smooth sailing

I’d like to thank the people who organized the vaccinations at the Gordmans store. It was so well-orchestrated. My husband and I were in and out and back home in 45 minutes. It’s really too bad that whoever set this up isn’t a part of our government. I’m sure it would run just as smoothly. We would all be blessed. Thank you for your services.