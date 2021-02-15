School building alternative

Instead of building new schools for St. Joseph, there’s two empty Kmart stores along the Belt and many empty stores at the mall that could be retrofitted for classrooms.

Dems changed the rules

In an American democracy, the laws of the country are based on our Constitution. But the progressive, socialist Democrats know how to get around that. They change election laws to win elections; they change constitutional laws to get rid of opposition to their communist ideology and in an effort to destroy the Republican party.

Paying close attention

So do all the people up in the Krug Park area know that the City Council is talking about eminent domain to take their houses away from them whether they want to or not?

Not above the rules

If the CDC is recommending masks and even double masks now with the virus, why is it every picture we see of Larry Koch at meetings he is not wearing a mask? Is he above the rules? Sorry, but he will not be getting my vote.

An easy process

Thank you to the health care workers giving COVID shots at East Hills. They were very helpful, very courteous and made the process go very smoothly.

Your ignorance is showing

In response to ‘Signs of guilt’: Watch out. Your ignorance is showing. You don’t know anything about what’s going on.

Not in the majority

Mr. Moran, the people of Missouri spoke in the election overwhelmingly for Trump. Senator Hawley was simply doing what his constituents would have wanted him to do. You are not in the majority.

No more taxes

In regard to all the bonds they want for the schools and Krug Park, and to increase our taxes, this is terrible. People cannot pay their bills — lights, gas, water — and now the city wants to put up something in Krug Park that you can’t even use year-round? Tax, tax, tax. That’s all this city knows. I will never vote for anything that is going to increase my taxes. This city is just tax wild.

Bravo

Alonzo Weston’s column on Feb. 11 was, I think, the best I have ever read of his. Thank you so much, Alonzo.

A new plan

This call is from a senior citizen in waiting. I have the perfect solution for distributing the virus vaccine in the St. Joe area. I read in the paper that the girl scouts have managed to get thousands of cookies in the area while the politicians can’t seem to get the vaccine in. Maybe the girl scouts should be distributing the vaccine, and the politicians can sell the cookies.