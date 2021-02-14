Snitches

Fox News was talking about the “snitch patrol.” They want people to call in and report people for doing something wrong. Doesn’t that kind of remind you of the 20s and 30s, or even the 40s? That’s the way Germany did it. “Snitch on your own parents and we’ll give you something for it.” We’re in trouble here.

Gas prices

Demand is down and yet gas prices are up. Thanks, Biden. We’ll remember this at the next election.

Divider

Historians will look back on Trump’s so-called legacy and write that he divided this country like no other president. He thrived on daily turmoil. His supporters turned to lies, domestic terrorism and conspiracy theories to support him. It will take years to unite Americans after the damage he caused.

Money grab

So Biden’s son-in-law is head of the start-up health company that developed coronavirus software that the government uses. Crazy Joe’s been a supporter of them since 2011 and got them to meet with Obama. How much money has Biden made from this? Talk about the most unethical, corrupt president ever. His whole family is trying to make money off of this administration and our country. It’s a shame.

Rule of three

I’ve got a great idea for a Democratic podcast. I’d like to see Brian Williams lie about his helicopter being shot down in Iraq, followed by Hillary Clinton’s lie about taking sniper fire in Bosnia, and the finale would be AOC lying about “surviving” the siege on Jan. 6 when she wasn’t even in the Capitol building. It would be great theater.

Cost control

The city wants to pass a bond for Krug Park that would cost taxpayers $85 on a $150,000 home. The school district wants the taxpayers to pay for a bond that will cost $80-85 per $150,000 home. Do you seriously think the citizens of St. Joseph can afford this?

A big redo

There are two problems with the $52 million for the amphitheater in Krug Park. One is an old problem: inadequate parking everywhere. The other problem is more recent: handicap accessibility. We’d have to actually redo the entire park to make this functional.