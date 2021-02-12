Party over country

If Republicans in the Senate vote to acquit Trump, that says they will protect him no matter what he says or does. What’s best for their party is all they care about.

Year of the donkey

Democrats need Feb. 12 to be declared a national holiday to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Illuminating read

I hope everybody reads the Time magazine article, “The secret mystery of the shadow campaign that saved the 2020 election.” I hope everyone reads it and sees that this election was rigged, it was stolen, and the American people had the wool pulled over our eyes.

Constitution

Every one of those senators who are voting to impeach a citizen of the United States are voting against our Constitution. I hope they remember that.

Organization

I want to thank the people working, giving COVID shots. My husband and I are 80 years old. I couldn’t get over how organized they were, after seeing how some states are doing this on TV. We were in and out in 30 minutes. They were great. I hope everyone gets theirs.

It comes around

You know, by using the Democrats’ own logic, since they are voting to remove a citizen, which is illegal under our Constitution, shouldn’t they all be removed from office for crimes of treason?

Check the AP

I was reading the letter, “Who checks the fact-checkers.” I think that’s 100% correct. I think you guys should have been checking what the AP has said and wrote for a long time, and I don’t understand why you carry so much of their stuff without checking it out. I don’t know why you printed so much of that stuff when it came to Trump. Are you guys tied at the hip with AP for some reason? Do you have to carry their stuff? Do you have to run the articles they say you do?

Editor’s note: We choose the articles.

We pay

I was appalled to read the article about the city paying $3.9 million on sewer repair and replacement. Wake up, St. Joe. The city wants everyone to believe they are paying the bill, but in reality they’re not paying a dime. Yes, the city will be the payee, but it’s the families and companies that use the water that will be paying the bills.