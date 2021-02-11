Not a fan

Regarding the Super Bowl, I think the so-called entertainers that sang the national anthem kind of butchered it up. And also, the halftime performance was a poor excuse for entertainment. It was atrocious. I’m sorry but if that’s the best they can do, they ought to just quit.

Time for promotion

I swear, everybody in our city government and at the libraries need to go to Washington. They’d fit right in. All they know how to do is blow money and make up stupid rules and laws.

A big thanks

Thank you to the city of St. Joseph and Mosaic for providing a phone number to call and schedule a COVID-19 vaccination. For those of us who do not have access to the internet, it’s a really great help and a lifesaver.

Missing Lou

Shame on FOX News. They removed Lou Dobbs from his hour, because he wouldn’t be quiet about the goings-on between China and the connections with Biden. He was told to tone it down, and when he didn’t, the left filed a $20-something million lawsuit against FOX; and like many others, they run for the rabbit hole, scared to death.

Adding it up

Help me get this straight. A $52 million bond for Krug Park would cost a $100,000 homeowner $50 a year. Therefore, a $150,000 home would be about $90 a year. Yet, the school board bond for $107 million is only going to cost the same homeowner $80-85 a year? Am I supposed to believe that a bond twice as big is going to cost homeowners less? That doesn’t make any sense. Someone please explain it.

Not a priority

Come on, Council. Go ahead and fix the arena, fix the pool, develop the riverfront — but leave Krug Park as a park. Fix what we have and then go on to the next project. We never finish what we start.

Wear the mask

It’s so sad that a couple of our council people don’t care about the citizens of this town or saving lives. Wear the mask a little bit longer. It doesn’t hurt anything.

Tear it down

Doesn’t this stupid mayor of ours realize people are out of work? They’re trying to feed their kids, they’re trying to pay their bills, and he wants to add to our real estate taxes for this amphitheater? Just tear it down. We don’t need it.