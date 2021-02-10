Signs of guilt

Trump doesn’t want to testify in his second impeachment. He didn’t want to testify in the first one. He won’t testify because he is guilty and a coward and never tells the truth. If Trump and his family all need pardons, that means they are all guilty, right?

A better culture

For the sake of argument, let’s say we build new schools. Will new buildings change poverty-related deficiencies in student behavior? Will students read, write and discuss more than stare at computer screens? Will educators focus more on human development than test scores for college entrance? If so, build away. If not, build a better culture for learning.

Good to know

I want to tell people, if they call, they will give you the number that Heartland has set up, so that people especially like the elderly who are on a fixed income and can’t afford the internet and can’t go online — you call the phone number and they put you on the list and call you back. It would be nice if you put that in the paper to make people aware of it.

Editor’s note: if you are referencing a phone line that the city of St. Joseph and Mosaic Life Care set up for vaccine appointments, we did put that on the front page of the newspaper on Feb. 6. The number to call is 816-271-4613.

Top heavy

I just looked at the website for the Springfield public schools, and they seem to have far fewer administrators for a district far larger than St. Joseph. For what administrators are paid, could we get by with fewer of them in St. Joseph? Since their salaries are public information, if the News-Press would print those along with a list of their duties, it would make it easier to understand why they are all needed.

Editor’s note: According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the St. Joseph School District has one administrator per 204 students, compared to one for every 252 in the Springfield district. Springfield has close to 25,000 students, compared to St. Joseph’s student population of around 10,000. The state average is one administrator for every 174 students.