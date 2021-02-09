One question

I think it’s about time for the News-Press reporters to ask all our Missouri representatives and the governor, “Yes or no? Do you agree with term limits?” It’s not that hard.

Exhibit A

So President Biden said, “These are dark days for America.” He ought to know. He got elected president.

Party rules

In the Republicans Party you get rewarded for not taking the oath to the Constitution serious, and punished for doing what is right and taking the oath serious.

Zoomer bailout

The Biden gang — AOC, Pelosi, Bernie — want to forgive $50,000 of student debt to 10 million college grads. That’s one half trillion dollars. Guess who gets to pay for this? Not only the anti-Bidens, but the idiots who voted for him. … What a joke this administration is.

Still resonates

I just went back and listened to Ronald Reagan’s inaugural address. Every word of it would be appropriate today. I suggest everyone get a copy and read it. If we followed his suggestions to the letter, we’d be at a much better place today and tomorrow.

Ransom money

The BLM activists are in Washington, D.C., chanting, “Burn it down! Burn it down!” How long will it be before Biden and the Democrats pay ransom?

Not so super

What happened to the Chiefs at the Super Bowl? Those aren’t the same Chiefs that have played all season long. They just didn’t play like themselves. Something’s wrong. They choked, and I don’t understand why. I’m very disappointed in them.

Just sing

Well, I’m really disappointed the Chiefs didn’t win the Super Bowl again this year. But what’s disgraceful is what those entertainers did to our national anthem and “America the Beautiful.” That was an insult to our troops and our country. They should let someone from the military sing those so they can sing them right.

Defense won it

I’ll just say the best offense did not win the Super Bowl, but I will say the best defense did. The defensive coordinator for the Bucs did a great job.

Vaccine and masks

I wonder how many people who are demanding a vaccine now were unwilling to wear a face mask and did not believe that COVID was real.