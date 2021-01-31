Limits of buildings

I think the St. Joe school district must be living by the famous saying, “Build it and they will come.” The question is, who is “they?” Board members are being manipulated by school administrators who seem more interested in people who may or may not move to St. Joe instead of the students and citizens who are already here. Let’s be honest, there are improvements to be made. But new buildings are not as important as good old-fashioned teaching, discipline and expectations. Those things just don’t get people’s names on plagues inside brand new schools.

Dark legacy

Donald Trump has been a wrecking ball for American democracy. He has caused division in many friends and families. He is just an autocrat who has divided the nation, friends and families to the very core. He left our nation with more division and more death. That’s been Trump’s legacy for America.

Weather talk

Alonzo Weston’s column about winter weather makes me think I like the different seasons we have here. The weather gives us something to talk about instead of each other.

Fat chance

I agree 100% with “Snowball in Hades.” There is no way the school board will pass this bill. I, for one, will not vote for it. This is not Kansas City. They need to rethink something, because this won’t pass. And I hope it doesn’t.

Victory stolen

I wonder how long it would take Congress to respond if an angry crowd storms Raymond James Stadium protesting the winner of the Super Bowl this year.

Missing Trump

This love affair the media has with Biden is almost sickening. There’s no passion or feeling; it’s way too mushy. I miss Trump. He added passion and spice with his relationships.

Still puzzled

It continues to puzzle me how Sam Graves repeatedly gets reelected when his priorities are clearly not with the people of this country or our state. To say that the pipeline is a good deal and should be continued is ridiculousness.

Fast start

Joe Biden has been president a little over a week and our economy is in the tank. Way to go, Joe.

Pain at pump

Gasoline prices are going up again. Good job, Democrats.