Take them down

I have called Megan Stickley’s office twice to complain about her campaign signs still being out. I just wonder when she’s going to take the signs down.

Just like Ukraine?

Biden says that his Department of Justice will not be hindered by him. I have to wonder if he’ll do it the way he did with his son in Ukraine.

Who won?

I realize the News-Press has neither the staff nor the space to cover all area basketball games, but at the same time, it would be helpful if they’d at least print the scores of all the games.

Just words

At his request, I recently sent Rep. Sam Graves my concerns with the federal government. Among several others was my desire for term limits to limit entrenched corruption of lawmakers, who could serve for 47 years and have “making millions of dollars” their primary accomplishment. I received a full page, very eloquent reply. I have no idea whether he’s for or against term limits. Typical political smoke.

Act of hate

I read an article about an Iowa man who burned an LGBTQ flag and was sentenced to serve time in jail. I don’t understand how he can be arrested, but these protestors can tear down, stomp on, and burn the American flag and no one does anything about it. What’s wrong with this picture?

Pain, not addiction

Someone really needs to explain to politicians and medical providers alike what an addiction really is. An addiction is when you crave something when you run out of it. But people who experience chronic pain often don’t crave the medicine; they just go through a lot more pain when they don’t have it.

Hostile environment

In regard to allowing smoking at the casino: If it is allowed, they are also subjecting the employees of the casino to work in a hostile environment. Is this something the city wants to continue to do?

Your business

If someone doesn’t want to take the coronavirus vaccine, that’s fine, that’s their choice. But don’t get on Facebook and start crying about everything that’s “wrong” with it and how it “won’t work.” Just don’t get it, and shut up.

Lovely lines

I would like to thank the city of St. Joseph for a really nice resurfacing and line-painting job done on the Belt Highway.

Editor’s note: The Missouri Department of Transportation resurfaced the Belt Highway and painted those lines.