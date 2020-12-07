Santa, the destroyer

Obama is feeding you brainwashed people that he doesn’t believe in defunding the police. You all must still believe in Santa Claus. The Democrats are promoting themselves as Santa — “Everything you want can be yours! Just follow me!” This will lead to destruction for all of us.

Too much

America is a perfect example of what too much of everything can do to an individual or country. You just keep wanting more and more, even if it isn’t absolutely necessary for your well-being. No personal responsibility for anything. “I’ll just let Uncle Sam do it for me.” That’s socialism. Starting with Social Security, then LBJ’s Medicare, now Obamacare for all — all Democrat programs. It’s just too bad we didn’t take off our rose-colored glasses sooner.

No more protests

Now that the election is over, what happened to all the protestors? Do you think the Democrats quit paying them? I do.

Encroachment

We have built this United States of America to be a great country, the greatest country in the world, over the last 200 years. I just hope they don’t turn it into a communist society and lose all of the progress we have made over the decades. I can’t believe we are letting this happen.

Nursing home danger

While I feel sorry for the guy in Kansas who lost his father, I feel his anger is misplaced. Wearing or not wearing a mask did not contribute to his death as much as living in a nursing home. Nursing homes are breeding grounds for contagious disease.

Right on target

I want to say thank you to my newspaper carrier. For 55 consecutive days, he or she has gotten out of their car and tossed the paper onto my front porch, right outside my front door. I am very appreciative of that. The carrier I had before would just throw it anywhere in the yard.

Lock them up

I’m calling about the thieves that vandalized the Patee House and Jesse James’ home. I think if they ever find who that was, for destroying the history of St. Joseph, they ought to throw them in prison and not go easy on them at all.

Peace in our time

I just wonder how many people out there know that over the last four years while Democrats attack President Trump, he’s been working toward peace agreements in the Middle East. There’s about four of them ready to be signed; even the Taliban is talking about peace. So you Democrats ought to be ashamed of yourselves, especially the ones in Washington. Shame on this country.