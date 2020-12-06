Coming for guns

Just to make it fair on both sides, let me follow-up with this: Bill Clinton, during his reign, went up through the Ohio River Valley and took away FFL dealers’ licenses on the presumptuous grounds that they were selling firearms illegally. So he took the licenses away from dealers. And we’ll see that again with Joe Biden.

Health comes first

About smoking at the casino: I think health should be number one, not money. If you can’t smoke in the mall or restaurants or other places, then you shouldn’t smoke at the casino. A few years ago I went to (a) casino and it was completely smoke-free, and the place was packed so I know it can be done.

Obiden

I was just wondering, who’s going to be president — Biden or Obama? Because Obama seems to be putting his nose into everything. He already had two terms and almost ruined the country; if you give him a third, he’ll finish the job he started.

Works both ways

Hillary Clinton and the Democrats have spent over $80 million of our taxpayer money to investigate a hoax they made up about Trump for almost four years, and Donald Trump is not allowed to investigate these people over the election?

Weighted down

If you’re sick, unhealthy and need to change your lifestyle, do you want the doctor that tells you the test results are fake or the one who says some changes need to be made? When will Republicans in Washington, the ones who won’t call Biden the president-elect, realize voters didn’t say they didn’t want conservatism? They said they didn’t want Trump. Cut him loose before he brings you all down.

God help us

In response to “Shared pain,” thank you for putting that in the paper. That says it all, doesn’t it? God help this country and God help us.

No fraud

To that person who thinks fraud was found in states Trump didn’t win, they ought to do some fact checking. No fraud was found. That needs to be said over and over. These people are so blinded by their cult leader.

This and that

President Trump should pardon Vice President Pence and then resign, and let President Pence pardon Donald Trump. This would drive the liberals crazy.