The news media should be worried, now that Donald Trump isn’t going to be around for them to criticize constantly. It will be so boring hearing them talk about Joe Biden because they agree with him 100%.

Taxing times

A lot of people are registering to start charities so they will be exempt from paying taxes, and it is working for them — like Bill and Hillary Clinton. I’m going to start a charity for old grannies. It’s time we got a break from taxes, too. Does anyone want to join?

Status update

Could the News-Press look into what’s going on with the Trail Theater? Somebody got a bunch of money from the city, I think it was two years ago, and so far nothing appears to be done.

Editor’s note: The News-Press reported in September that two businessmen bought the theater and hope to renovate it as a multipurpose facility and to show public-domain movies.

View on The View

Ok, ladies of The View. Isn’t it a little hypocritical to condemn celebrities who throw parties or the mayor of Denver who went to visit his daughter over Thanksgiving when you gave your friend Ana Navarro a free pass to visit her mother in Nicaragua? There are hot zones all over the world.

On the farm

I hope that Biden gives agriculture a little more importance than President Trump did. … Agriculture is important now, probably more so during the pandemic than at any time in our recent history. From what I see, there is a big difference between corporate farming and family farms, and family farms need more attention.

Scot-free

They’ve been attacking Trump ever since he became president, accusing him of everything with no proof. In fact, it turned out the Democrats were the ones doing everything. But Democrats don’t need pardons because they never get charged with anything. Somehow they get away with everything.

Just the truth

President Trump’s supporters are learning that you can say whatever you want about the election on social media or friendly TV programs and your followers will nod in agreement, but you can’t lie and mislead in a court of law. Even William Barr understands that.