Add it up

Let me see if I have this straight. Millions of people are sending a billionaire a lot of money to fight elections fraud that was proven to have not existed? Amazing.

Could be worse

Let me see if I have this straight. Obama pardoned several convicted felons, among them being a cop-killer, and everybody is worried about Trump pardoning a national hero? You people have your priorities screwed up.

Damage done

My VA provider informed me this morning that because I have to take drugs to manage the pain that I go through that I am “addicted.” At least I’m not a mindless parrot that just repeats what they’ve been told to say. I get really tired of this stuff. You go through 20 years of pain only to be told you’re an addict.

National shame

Somebody needs to take the crazy pills away from Donald Trump and all his supporters who still think he won the election. They are doing great harm to this country. It’s a shame that these people are acting like children.

Don’t fall for it

Obama, Biden, and the far-left are all excited now that they think that the American public is getting tired and scared of hearing them say “defund the police.” So they may say not to say that anymore, but their agenda is still the same. America, don’t fall for this.

Who’s next?

The COVID vaccine is a wonderful example of our country’s ability to overcome any problem that doesn’t interfere with political votes and politicians’ personal wealth. I wonder who will become the multimillionaires as a result of this horrible example. Who will get the 10%?

Never again

As Winston Churchill once said, “Appeasement is like feeding the crocodiles, hoping they eat you last.” Our nation made a terrible mistake electing Donald Trump in 2016. … Trump is vindictive and has the mental frame of mind of a spoiled 12-year-old bully. We must never let his kind serve as our president again.

In cycles

Everything our government does runs in cycles. Doesn’t matter if they’re Republicans or Democrats. It wasn’t that long ago, during the Reagan years, that terminally ill people suffering excruciating pain couldn’t get pain medication. Do you know why? Because they might get addicted before they die.