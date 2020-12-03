Add it up
Let me see if I have this straight. Millions of people are sending a billionaire a lot of money to fight elections fraud that was proven to have not existed? Amazing.
Could be worse
Let me see if I have this straight. Obama pardoned several convicted felons, among them being a cop-killer, and everybody is worried about Trump pardoning a national hero? You people have your priorities screwed up.
Damage done
My VA provider informed me this morning that because I have to take drugs to manage the pain that I go through that I am “addicted.” At least I’m not a mindless parrot that just repeats what they’ve been told to say. I get really tired of this stuff. You go through 20 years of pain only to be told you’re an addict.
National shame
Somebody needs to take the crazy pills away from Donald Trump and all his supporters who still think he won the election. They are doing great harm to this country. It’s a shame that these people are acting like children.
Don’t fall for it
Obama, Biden, and the far-left are all excited now that they think that the American public is getting tired and scared of hearing them say “defund the police.” So they may say not to say that anymore, but their agenda is still the same. America, don’t fall for this.
Who’s next?
The COVID vaccine is a wonderful example of our country’s ability to overcome any problem that doesn’t interfere with political votes and politicians’ personal wealth. I wonder who will become the multimillionaires as a result of this horrible example. Who will get the 10%?
Never again
As Winston Churchill once said, “Appeasement is like feeding the crocodiles, hoping they eat you last.” Our nation made a terrible mistake electing Donald Trump in 2016. … Trump is vindictive and has the mental frame of mind of a spoiled 12-year-old bully. We must never let his kind serve as our president again.
In cycles
Everything our government does runs in cycles. Doesn’t matter if they’re Republicans or Democrats. It wasn’t that long ago, during the Reagan years, that terminally ill people suffering excruciating pain couldn’t get pain medication. Do you know why? Because they might get addicted before they die.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.