Gang of three

At some point, only three people are going to be left in the alternative reality bunker: Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Josh Hawley.

Different views

I read It’s your call and the wildly differing views on the same subject. It’s not Trump’s fault, it’s not the Democrats’ fault; it’s the mainstream media and the government’s fault. When the public loses faith that the media will tell them a truthful, unbiased point then they are lost. And when they have lost total faith in the government, then we get this kind of disruption.

Down the hole

I’m calling about the stimulus checks, $2,000 per person. How can our country afford that? The Republicans were finally doing something right, keeping it at $600, and then they go and follow their idiot leader down the trash hole again. You can’t give people $2,000, $8,000 or $6,000 depending on how many people are in their household that one time and expect them to spend it on rent. They’re gonna buy iPhones and televisions. They’re never gonna pay their rent or bills with it.

Restore sanity

You can support Donald Trump, but don’t ever call him a “law and order” president. A huge wave of pardons for convicted criminals and there is more to come. Can’t hardly wait until Jan. 20 when we can restore sanity to our executive brand of government.

Common good

Red Flags: Do your red flags have a hammer and sickle on them? The words “for the common good” are in the preamble of our Constitution. Since when does that make it a bad thing or something to be afraid of?

Trump first

It’s funny to watch Trump trash talk his own Republican Party and his old mouthpiece, FOX News. If this doesn’t tell his followers that the Trump policies were Trump-first policies, then they will finally understand when the presidential seal comes off the man.

Flip a switch

Mitch McConnell has just made it quite evident that in order for the American people to get the actual relief they need, they must flip the Senate to the Democrats.