Sign your name

I am suspicious when I see comments in It’s your call that say things like, “repeatedly young professionals, when given a tour of St. Joseph, fall in love with our community until they are shown our high schools.” It makes me think that if this were a credible person, they would write a letter to the editor and sign their name, and tell us why they are in a position to be giving these professionals tours. Frankly, I don’t believe this anonymous caller.

No fair

I don’t usually agree with Mr. Flinchpaugh when he writes opinion letters to the paper, but the last one he wrote about senior citizens having to pay taxes to the St. Joe school district when they haven’t had any kids in school for years is right on point. Why aren’t the senior citizens getting a break on school taxes when we don’t have any kids in the schools? It doesn’t seem fair.

Going too far

I saw the University of Michigan wants to do away with the word “picnic.” That word has been around since the horse-and-buggy days. Leave it alone. These idiots in these universities don’t know anything. They’re spoiled brats who don’t even know what the word “picnic” means.

Editor’s note: Some people believe that the word picnic originates from crowds gathering to witness lynchings, but Snopes.com says that belief is based on rumor and false information. The word originates from the French word “piquenique,” which is derived from the verb “piquer” (to pick).

Far away

According to Tuesday’s paper, the White Cloud wind project is about completed. And if you read the article, the very last paragraph says “Associated Electric Cooperative Incorporated of Springfield, Missouri, will be purchasing the energy output from the plant.” So evidently all the wind energy is not going to be used where the turbines are.

Teacher preference

I don’t see anywhere that says teachers are going to get the vaccine for COVID. I believe teachers should get them, too. They are taking care of our children.

Just like Harvard

What’s the deal about replacing our high schools? We have three beautiful buildings. Hasn’t anyone ever heard of Yale or Harvard? They’re old too, but you can still get a pretty good education there.