Suspicious minds

Maybe people wouldn’t be so quick to be suspicious of the Democrats and how the votes were tallied and everything else in the presidential election if it hadn’t been for things like Benghazi and Fast and Furious.

Left and right

With all these so-called experts editing out what they think is improper or just not good for the common good of people, then I’d like to think of this as the new leftist America — where the left is always right, and the right is always left out.

Friend of a friend

I had to laugh at the person who said they didn’t know how you could control the press. It’s pretty simple. You just make them political allies.

A history lesson

These people calling Trump a dictator need to study their history. He’s petty, impulsive, prone to exaggeration. But a dictator? Not even close.

Shared pain

Chuck Schumer says they’re going to take Georgia and then they’re going to “change America.” They’re going to ruin America. They’re going to turn it into another Venezuela or Cuba. And I hope you people that voted for them get what you deserve, but meanwhile the rest of us have to suffer right along with you.

Pardon train

The person that’s upset about Trump pardoning General Flynn should go back and look at who and how many people Clinton and Obama pardoned. They’d be shocked.

Get rid of them

The hypocrisy of all of these people is just outstanding. Cuomo is now talking about asking people to come out of retirement, doctors and nurses to help fight COVID, the most vulnerable people of all. I guess he wants to get rid of some more people.

Hydrants explained

Your answer on the fire hydrants was correct in one part, but the important part is they are painted white for color contrast. The colored tops — red, blue, orange, green — indicate to firemen how many gallons per minute that particular unit can deliver. It’s important for hose-placement in a fire.

Ban smoking

Smoking at the casino should be outlawed. Every other place in St. Joseph has no smoking, and instead of worrying about people’s health, you’re worrying about this cash cow. But it’s time to make things even and help out the non-smokers who want to go gamble at the casino too.