This shoe fits

Dick Polman should look up “sore loser” in the dictionary. When he does, he will see that it says “see the Democrat Party.” Because for four years they did everything they could to oppose President Trump, claiming that he was not the lawful president. Well guess what? The shoe is now on the other foot.

Target the source

In regard to how much to fix the South Side flood, I think what the people down there need to look at is A, who owns the land where the creek is on? and B, dumping the trees in the creek? That’s who you need to be going after instead of the city.

Add it up

I read the article that Sandra Horn wrote, and I think she needs to check and see who won the election by over 7 million votes. And she should probably quit watching so much Fox News.

Red flags

I was reading the article “Considering faith” about the virus and the way to fight it, and I couldn’t help but notice the phrase “for the common good.” Whenever I hear someone say the words “for the common good” of everyone, red flags go up. Since when has mankind ever done anything “for the common good” of others?

Throwing the flag

I don’t think we need organized football in the middle schools. It will cost the taxpayers too much money. You have to have equipment and extra coaches; you have to have transportation so you can go to one point or another to have a game; and there’s going to be medical problems with pandemic and social distancing. The school board’s in a financial crunch as it is. They’re working their way out but they have a long way to go, so they don’t need to be adding more expenses.

Throw it out

I saw that Harrison County in Missouri has actually started following science and ended their stupid mask mandate. I wish other counties would follow suit.

Three, there are

The city needs three high schools. One in the north, one in the south, and one in the east. That means they should close Central. You will never hear them mention that though.

First in line

We owe a great debt of gratitude to all the unsung heroes who participated in the clinical trials that lead up to the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine. I want to give them all a personal thank you.