Company you keep

Donald Trump is a conman. If you don’t believe this, just look at the people he’s pardoned.

New schools

Repeatedly, young professionals, when given a tour of St. Joseph, fall in love with the community until they are shown our high schools. Though it is an unfair judgement, they immediately believe they are seeing dated, inner-city schools. They quickly write off our community as a good place to raise children. We will never grow this segment of our workforce until we build a new, state-of-the-art high school that reflects a forward thinking community.

Wait in line

I see Mosaic received a total of 2,475 COVID vaccines. This is great news for the frontline workers — if they can get the vaccine before the big shots there take them all. You report that Mosaic administrators were some of the first vaccinated. How many more people received the vaccine that was scheduled to be for frontline workers? These administrators don’t see patients. They need to wait their turn.

The deep end

The University of Michigan now wants to ban the word “picnic.” They’re working on a list of other words that they consider offensive. They are totally insane.

Joke’s on you

I saw Biden on TV at a news conference. Peter Doocy asked if Biden thought the investigation going on into his son, Hunter, and his ties to China were true, and Biden just laughed it off and called him a “one-horse pony,” whatever that’s supposed to be. If I were Peter Doocy, my response to Biden would be that he’s our court jester — and not very good at it.

Yes or no

I’m curious. Critical infrastructure employees are being offered the vaccine — police officers, firemen, EMTs, bus drivers. How many of them, what percentage, have declined the vaccine? It’s a simple question.

Editor’s note: A Gallup poll from early December found that 63% of adults said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine and 37% said they would not. That’s a poll that reflects broad national opinion, not necessarily the view of those critical employees in St. Joseph, but it may offer some perspective.

In too deep

Don’t thank Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley for that $600 check you will get. Thank Pelosi and Schumer and all the rest of the Deep Staters.