Steely resolve

I realize our politicians aren’t very smart, but we do have to take care of the planet. They may as well forget about the electric car. What we need is a steel manufacturer that doesn’t pollute the earth, and yet makes steel for our country to use for our own defense. You think China would ever give us steel for our own defense? Do you think Russia would? You better think again, because whatever they give you, they’ll be able to tear apart like pancake batter.

Putin’s pal

About this cyberattack on the United States. All the intelligence says it’s Russia but all Trump can say is it’s not Russia, it’s China. It’s not surprising because he is indebted to Putin so bad that he has to say that.

Hoop dreams

Could you please put the box scores of the high school and local college basketball games? It is very hard to even see a game anymore. I don’t think that should be too much to ask. Please, give us a hand. Thank you.

Show me filth

I grew up here in St. Joe, and my family moved to Iowa in 1967. My parents were amazed at how clean Iowa was. And that was back then! I moved back down here in 2000, and Iowa is a pretty clean state regarding garbage on their interstates and medians. It’s a disgrace down here. Missourians are filthy. Whatever’s thrown out, just leave it there. It keeps piling up.

Anything goes

Democrat politicians do not care how they get done what they get done. Anything goes as long as they reach their objective. We know this, people see it. It’s all fair game. In fact, they would tell you the truth after the crime was committed — after, not before — as long as they achieve their goal.

So scared

While Hillary Clinton was being investigated, her husband, former president Bill Clinton, met with the investigator over her case, on the investigator’s private jet on a secluded tarmac. All the Democrats flaunt their crimes in the face of the people. And that scares me, for the future of our children, and the future of this nation. And anyone who believes in God better be praying, because that is the only power we can turn to with trust.

Bigger things

To the person complaining about the Savannah Savages: I think there’s a lot more important things going on in this country than to worry about the mascot of a small-town high school sports team.