High and dry

The elite cry “climate change” as a worldwide emergency, but the earth has gone through periods of freezing and warming, and freezing and warming, and on and on. There is nothing wrong with our climate. But the elite are buying oceanfront properties and flying private jets everywhere they go. It’s all one big lie and we’ll all be paying $8 or $9 per gallon for gas — if we can even get it.

Jump the line

It’s disgusting that members of Congress and the Senate are being given COVID shots first, and that they are being given based on race and equity. For goodness sake, give it to those most at risk first — the elderly.

Editor’s note: CDC guidance on vaccinations does recommend that states take ethnic minority populations into account. The Missouri Department of Health provided the first doses to nursing home residents and staff and health care workers. The next allotments go to essential workers, first responders and high-risk individuals based on age and medical factors.

Pure nonsense

By all accounts, from every state’s attorney general, including federal Attorney General William Barr, this was the safest and most secure election in our nation’s history. How can a person claim that the far-left destroyed Americans’ faith in our system? This is pure nonsense.

Pay the tax

To the person who said “there’s tons of people who live in St. Joe but work elsewhere,” well of course, and if they work in Kansas City they are paying an earnings tax. So that logic is faulty.

On the line

I’m not disparaging or downplaying the medical field at all, but to say the medical field is the only frontline is short-sighted. What about those grocery store clerks? They don’t have all the latest and greatest protective equipment. They are out there every day waiting on hundreds of people with very little protection.

Where it started

The only thing that has destroyed my faith in the American electoral system is the election of Trump.

Hold on tight

The press called Trump a dictator. But Biden isn’t even president yet and he does exactly what he and the Democrats want. That is a true dictator. If you have never lived under a dictatorship, you have no perception of what they can do to you. Fasten your seatbelts.

A close call

Here’s a possible question for the Ping Poll: Which is the most annoying television commercial? Joe Namath peddling Medicare insurance, or some third-rate Hollywood celebrity peddling gold?