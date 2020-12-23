Built on sand

Many people do not understand why the left wants to destroy the foundation of this great nation. You cannot build a new house on an old foundation, and they want to build a house and call it socialism.

Smoking mad

If the Salvation Army wants me to donate to one of their ringers, they need to make sure said ringer is by the kettle and not around the corner smoking a cigarette.

Pitching in

A big thank you to the school district administration for volunteering to help at the Second Harvest Community Food Bank. It is very appreciated.

Where is it?

I looked all through the paper to find the article about the second stimulus package that includes $700 million to go to Sudan, $453 million to go to Ukraine, and that President Trump is vetoing the bill, asking why are we sending millions of dollars to other countries and giving our own people $600? Where is that in the paper? I don’t see it anywhere. That’s pretty big news.

Editor’s note: On Page A2 of Tuesday’s newspaper, we ran a story under the headline “Congress passes $900B relief package.” On Page A2 of Wednesday’s Eedition, we ran a story under the headline “Trump may not sign relief bill.”

Small blessings

Sometimes I am very sad for people. Many times, we receive small blessings, and yet they do not see them and are not thankful for them. If you cannot see a small blessing, how will you ever recognize the bigger ones?

Thank you

This is a shout-out to whoever it was in the drive-thru at KFC Tuesday who paid for my lunch. Money is kind of tight this time of year and it was a really wonderful gesture. Thank you, God bless you and have a Merry Christmas.

County quandary

I was looking at statistics for the presidential election … and what’s striking is that Biden won 477 counties nationwide while Trump won 2,497 counties. This is an exact example of why we need to keep the Electoral College. Otherwise, a handful of counties will be electing our presidents from now on.

School visit

I agree with Mr. Dick Schott. Let the taxpayers decide. But first, post-COVID, let the taxpayers visit Benton and Lafayette. I know those buildings are extremely well built by men who took great pride in their workmanship. Those two schools have been greatly maintained by the SJSD through the years. To vacate those two buildings and build a new high school would be a terrible waste of taxpayer dollars.