Oh my

To the idiot who called about the Savannah Savages being offensive, well what about the Bears, or the Cardinals, the Lions and the Seahawks? Surely they don’t want to play football, it’s a very rough sport. Wouldn’t that be offensive to the animal rights groups? I would think so. Let’s just do away with sports entirely. How about that?

Who’s in charge

I’m really confused on who’s in charge of these mask orders and all that. Is it the governor? The school superintendent? Mosaic? Our City Council? It’s just confusing. I don’t know who or what to believe.

Editor’s note: The governor has left it up to local communities, so it’s the City Council and the mayor if you’re referring to the citywide mandate.

It’s something

I see they passed the COVID relief bill. Wow, I’m going to get $600. I pay taxes all my life and now I’m retired and I get $600 back from my government. What a slap in the face. Thank you, Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley, all you politicians from Missouri.

Back in school

The school board is the ones that started this in-home schooling and now they’re complaining about it. They should have considered that before they had these kids go online. I knew they weren’t going to do their lessons online. Half of them don’t do it in the classroom. What made the school board think they would do it at home? They’re to blame for it. All these kids should have been in school to begin with.

Lesson learned

I have an autistic grandchild that is 30 now. These children are an example, like others, who need special care. There is a lesson to be learned here — compassion, patience and thankfulness for our own blessings and being able to care for them. Merry Christmas to all.

Which one?

I was reading the letter from Dick Schott, talking about all the high schools. I’m wondering what high school he went to.

Brave New World

I can’t help but admire our government on their cleverness. Here they offer people the chance to use marijuana to get high, but you have to give up your freedom to defend your family. I can’t help thinking some people would be very happy as government slaves. … but you can’t control the slave if he can fight back, so let’s just let him get high and enjoy the benefits. All he has to give up is his freedom.