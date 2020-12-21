All three

Journalism in America has sunk to an ultimate, all-time low. Nothing but fake news, biased opinions and lies.

Eyes wide open

I can’t believe anybody in their right mind would have to wonder why the media did not mention Hunter Biden during the presidential campaign. I think everyone knows it’s obvious. At least everyone who has their eyes open.

Get smart

I must comment on the person who believes that if the Supreme Court had proof, they would have heard it. The Supreme Court shut the door without allowing any proof to come in, because they refused to accept the case in any way, shape or form, because they were afraid of the reaction from the public. This has been publicized, confirmed and documented in national papers. Grow up and get smart.

Alternative world

Thanks to the News-Press for printing all the church information for Christmas. It appears like churches are living in alternative worlds; some are following the (COVID) guidelines and some not at all. Thanks for the information.

Vaccine effect

The stock market has gone up because of the vaccine, not because of Biden. Although, there are a lot of rich people who have Biden in their pocket, so that might be part of it too.

Big Belt

I think they need to change Shop St. Joe to Shop the Belt.

North and South

The year is 2024. Status: Benton closed, new high school built. Lafayette closed, all students moved to Central. The three high schools are now two high schools, called St. Joseph North and St. Joseph South. Mark my words.

Both sides

After the call “What about it,” the editor’s note said Hillary Clinton gave a concession speech the day after the 2016 election and then congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of the country — but then she went on for four years complaining and crying about how the election was stolen from her, and she said Trump was an illegitimate president. But that’s the way the left does, talking out of both sides of their mouth.