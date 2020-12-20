Clearing the air

I’d like to thank the St. Joe Frontier casino for opening up a new non-smoking slot area. This makes everyone feel safer while wearing a mask.

New representation

I don’t know if people realize it or not, but we have a group of people now headed to the White House to represent us who are actually taking away the freedoms of other people.

Speaking freely

From one’s own mouth to another’s ear is the only true freedom of speech that we still have.

Single file

I really wish the editor would do the opinion column in a single column instead of a dual column like it is sometimes put in. It makes it so much easier to read in a single column.

Shine on

Thanks to all the people who put out Christmas lights this year. It’s so nice to drive around in the evenings and see the homes so decorated. It’s so appreciated, especially this year.

Giving hope

I would like to thank the paper of St. Joe for giving me a little bit of hope. I see that maybe people are waking up and paying attention, and that is what we need in America today.

Working for us

All politicians — from Congress to mayors — need to get it through their tiny, greedy minds that they are employees of the people. They are not our bosses. They are hired to do what the people want done by legal vote. We get to choose, not them. Anything else is not only illegal, but immoral.

Wrong choice

Pete Buttigieg was such a horrible mayor that Domino’s Pizza actually had to fix the potholes. And now Joe Biden makes him the transportation secretary? I guess it’s a good thing he didn’t like playing “Monopoly,” or Biden might have made him the commerce secretary.

What science?

After listening to another governor who ignored their own lockdown requirements, I’ve come to the conclusion that the only science these people are listening to is political science and not medical science. We will find out in the end that they are not the people we would like to see in office.

Two-way street

To all the people saying St. Joseph needs an earnings tax, do you not realize that highway runs both directions? There’s tons of people who live in St. Joe and work elsewhere. This is just regressive taxation.

No faith

With regard to the mistrust of the American electorate for our last election, the far left has accomplished exactly what they set out to do, and that’s to destroy America’s faith in our system.