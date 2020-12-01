A relic

The Electoral College is a relic of the past and it should be abolished, and the only reason you need to know this is because the Electoral College elected Donald Trump and look where we are now.

Professional services

So we’re told to shop St. Joe to keep our town going, yet the school district went out of town to find somebody to help with their financial issues.

Rural woes

To Dr. Taylor: You are the epitome of the problems in our universities. Here you are in rural America teaching our children that the Electoral College should be eliminated because of advantages to rural America.

Editor’s note: The News-Press wanted to present both sides of the Electoral College argument on our debate page, and he agreed to provide one view. A leader in the local Republican Party provided the other. We would suggest that challenging assumptions and presenting both sides of an issue is part of the college mission, and that Dr. Taylor and Western’s faculty does that and should continue to do so.

Outdated measure

The day will come when the Electoral College is considered an outdated anachronism, just like not having the direct election of U.S. senators and not allowing women to vote. The founders lived in a different era, and sometimes you have to evolve in order to strengthen and enhance democracy. Dr. Taylor is right.

Missing one

I saw a picture in the paper of Joe Biden and John Kerry, and just it crossed my mind: Where was Jane Fonda?

Hillbillies or heroes?

I have to take issue with the individual who talked about the Proud Boys as being “hillbillies.” I’d just like to remind them that Sgt. York and Carlos Hathcock were both “hillbillies.” Some of our best fighters in WWII were nothing more than boys from the hills who knew how to hunt and knew how to shoot. So when you’re throwing out the word “hillbillies,” you might want to think about some of the heroes of the past.

Sorry, sorry

I think both political parties owe this country an apology. They should not gloat, neither one. Neither candidate won a Reagan-like landslide.

No questions allowed

I am calling in regard to your Ping Poll, “Should President Trump try to pardon himself?” This guy doesn’t need a pardon, he made this country better. What an idiot question.