A relic
The Electoral College is a relic of the past and it should be abolished, and the only reason you need to know this is because the Electoral College elected Donald Trump and look where we are now.
Professional services
So we’re told to shop St. Joe to keep our town going, yet the school district went out of town to find somebody to help with their financial issues.
Rural woes
To Dr. Taylor: You are the epitome of the problems in our universities. Here you are in rural America teaching our children that the Electoral College should be eliminated because of advantages to rural America.
Editor’s note: The News-Press wanted to present both sides of the Electoral College argument on our debate page, and he agreed to provide one view. A leader in the local Republican Party provided the other. We would suggest that challenging assumptions and presenting both sides of an issue is part of the college mission, and that Dr. Taylor and Western’s faculty does that and should continue to do so.
Outdated measure
The day will come when the Electoral College is considered an outdated anachronism, just like not having the direct election of U.S. senators and not allowing women to vote. The founders lived in a different era, and sometimes you have to evolve in order to strengthen and enhance democracy. Dr. Taylor is right.
Missing one
I saw a picture in the paper of Joe Biden and John Kerry, and just it crossed my mind: Where was Jane Fonda?
Hillbillies or heroes?
I have to take issue with the individual who talked about the Proud Boys as being “hillbillies.” I’d just like to remind them that Sgt. York and Carlos Hathcock were both “hillbillies.” Some of our best fighters in WWII were nothing more than boys from the hills who knew how to hunt and knew how to shoot. So when you’re throwing out the word “hillbillies,” you might want to think about some of the heroes of the past.
Sorry, sorry
I think both political parties owe this country an apology. They should not gloat, neither one. Neither candidate won a Reagan-like landslide.
No questions allowed
I am calling in regard to your Ping Poll, “Should President Trump try to pardon himself?” This guy doesn’t need a pardon, he made this country better. What an idiot question.
(4) comments
Electoral college---Ask yourself if elections should be decided by those who contribute nothing to our economy (pay taxes) and freeload off the rest of the population? Idle time results in gang membership, violence, and crime. Instead of looking at abolishing the electoral college, look at taking the vote away from the freeloaders.
The electoral college allows some degree of equality in the election process. We see what happens when elections are decided by the people who only vote for a political party which offers to "give them goodies" while the working people who provide the funds for the "goodies" must pay increasingly higher taxes. Trump changed that temporarily, but the non-producers turned out in droves this election to defeat a president who thought those people would benefit from having jobs and building their self-esteem. This country was not built by the freeloaders, it was built by the people who want to improve their lives by working and building.
No questions allowed---Trump improved this nation considerably. Democrats hated his personality and the fact he was a Washington "outsider" (not a member of the Swamp). They obviously enjoyed the system of kick-backs and back-door deals which enriched themselves. Trump upset their apple cart and it made them very angry. They launched an vicious series of attacks. The gullible people in this nation apparently like the corruption in Washington, D.C. since they keep electing the same self-serving politicians to represent them. The truth is we are a nation of uneducated voters who swallow the propaganda machine without question, making themselves compliant with the Democrats who only promise "goodies" in exchange for votes---and rarely deliver much.
a relic---another letter demonstrating the great wisdom of Democrats. The founding fathers (much brighter than today's politicians) realized that without the electoral college system, a handful of very large states would be electing a president, leaving smaller states unrepresented in the process. Candidates would no longer visit smaller states and focus all of their attention on 4 or 5 states. The electoral college gives the full nation a voice in electing a president. The founding fathers also established that the Senate would have 2 representatives from each state while the House would have seats based on population distribution.
