Time to go

It is long past time for Savannah High School to abandon their mascot, the Savages. It is deeply offensive, considering Native Americans savages justifies their extermination.

Shame on you

Once again, the St. Joseph School board is trying to do away with the South Side’s only high school, Benton. Shame on all of you.

Delivery dilemma

Is it against the law for UPS and FedEx and Amazon to put packages in your mailbox or attach them to the mailbox? I’m just wondering because it seems like they are all doing this.

Editor’s note: We believe only the USPS and the customer can put something in their mailbox. It’s possible, however, that these private companies contract with the U.S. Postal Service for last-mile delivery.

Just love it

I love how the News-Press continues to print Helen Brock-Thurston and Bob Bergland’s opinion letters. They are so slanted toward the left.

Editor’s note: Write one slanted to the right, and we’ll publish it, too. Don’t forget to sign it and leave a phone number.

Buyer beware

The reverse mortgage sounds very good on TV, but they forget to tell you how much it’s going to cost to use that tax-free loan.

What about it?

Ok, Ana Navarro. Accepting your premise that Mitch McConnell is un-American for waiting six weeks to congratulate Joe Biden, then using your own rules, wasn’t Hillary Clinton being juvenile and un-American for not conceding her election defeat to Donald Trump in 2016?

Editor’s note: Hillary Clinton gave a concession speech the day after the election on Nov. 9, 2016. In it, she said: “Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans.”

Up and up

Wow, look at what the stock market has done since Biden won on Nov. 3!

Set in stone

You know in Washington, D.C., they have the monument to FDR at four different times in his life? Kind of going with a theme like that, I think all the first-responders, doctors, nurses, technicians, the custodial help who treated people with COVID should all be statued in a room working on a sick person, as a national monument for them. I think that’d be great. They all put their lives on the line.