Well, there was another one of those ridiculous letters from Ben Pecora in the paper again. If he would follow his own advice and research and use something other than FOX News and some of that other ridiculous, right-wing conspiracy stuff, he might be a little more interesting, but I just find these letters so boring. I hardly bother to read them because they’re ridiculously long and boring.
No respect
I’ve never had any respect for someone like Elon Musk who can dish it out but apparently can’t take it.
Not a shot fired
I heard China say years ago they could take this country without firing a shot. With fentanyl coming in from China, they may get the job done. Biden does not care about death. He has proven that since day one.
Looks like a fool
Vicky Hartzler looked foolish, crying in the House of Representatives because the Respect for Marriage Act became law. She wanted her freedom of religion to extend to others and mean they couldn’t marry just anyone they choose.
Fed takes action
If inflation is a world problem as declared by our lying administration and not caused by the mismanagement of our economy, why does the Federal Reserve adjust the interest rates to try and control it here in the United States?
Big problem
Hi, I’m calling about a big problem we have in this town with people going into empty houses, kicking in the doors, scavengers going in and stripping the place and then the people move in there, in and out illegal activity. Called the city and called the police and they said, well, what do you want us to do?
