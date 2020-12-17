Another date

In 1941 President Roosevelt said Dec. 7 would be a date that lives in infamy. This day [Dec. 14], when the Electoral College selected a president, might also live in infamy. In 1941, the president was fighting against communism, socialism, anarchy and dictatorship. Today the president seems to be endorsing many of the same concepts our country went to war to stop. God help us.

No thanks

Hey, Joe. I just want you to know, I didn’t vote for you and I don’t expect you to work for me as an American citizen, because the kind of work you’re going to do for America this country could do without for a lifetime.

Reason for hate

Someone called in about hate in this country. It is true, hate is allowed to flourish when the scales of justice are not balanced. And we see the left, the Democrats, continually never paying for their crimes. Only the right is ever held accountable. So how can the balance be maintained? And when it’s not, hate flourishes.

This and that

I saw someone in It’s your call saying Trump wants to take credit for a vaccine to fight a virus with 300,000 people dead. Well you know, the Biden administration all supports abortion, and there’s been 60 million babies killed by abortion. Why doesn’t that ever make the news, but you all complain about the 300,000 dead from the virus?

New outrage

The Democrats’ outrage over the Trump lawsuits challenging the presidential election is laughable. Their party spent the last four years trying to overturn Trump’s lawful election, with fake investigations and an unfounded impeachment. Talk about seditious and un-American activity. They’re outrage will cool when the Biden corruption investigation heats up.

Throne of lies

Could we please have some news that doesn’t come from Washington so that we can have the truth? The articles from Washington in this paper are full of lies.

Price of food

Athletes get paid tremendous amounts of money. The excuse they give is because they entertain, which is true, but food and drink also go along with game-watching as well as entertainment. The difference is food is essential. Why don’t farmers get paid better for producing our food? And then people turn around and complain about food being expensive but never complain about the price of a ticket.