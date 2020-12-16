Part of a trend?

Since the paper asked the question about Ron Holliday living outside of the city but working for the city, I’d be interested to know how many of our current city leaders live outside of St. Joe?

Editor’s note: Ron Holliday works for the county.

Open them

There’s a reason why the Democrats are not approving the stimulus funds. It’s simple. The wealthy and super rich are getting more of the stimulus money than the middle and lower income Americans. Open your eyes. There’s a reason why the majority of millionaires and billionaires are Republicans.

Faux tomatoes

To the person complaining about the price of these so-called “tomatoes,” let me help you. Those aren’t tomatoes. No real, homegrown tomato can be shipped thousands and thousands of miles and show up still red and round. Those are tomatoes in name only.

Below ground

What do Joe Biden and the U.S. Supreme Court have in common? They’ve both been hiding in the basement.

Intelligent life

I do believe the alien federation has shown up. Unfortunately, it was probably in the last six months, they saw the two stiffs running for president, and they said to themselves, “If this is what these people want for leadership, we’re outta here!”

Earnings tax

The editorial in Monday’s paper was spot on. For too long we’ve had people who make their living in St. Joe and live outside the city limits in places like Wathena, Parkville, Liberty, north Kansas City and Savannah. This is why we urgently need an earnings tax. If you live and work inside of St. Joe, you would pay no tax, but otherwise you would pay the earnings tax. It is the only fair thing to do.

New strategy

I’d like to ask all our politicians, especially our Democrat friends, what they think about my idea. Next time we have to shut down, let’s shut down Walmart. Leave the mom and pop places open. How about that for a change?

Spare time

I don’t know what else Sam Graves is doing in Washington, but he did find time to sign on to the brief supporting the ridiculous lawsuit that Texas filed to overturn election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Too bad he isn’t working as hard to get COVID relief to his constituents.