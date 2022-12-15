Don’t compare Kyrsten Sinema to Liz Cheney. Sinema only made a political move. Cheney was incredibly brave going against your party and losing her seat in Congress in order to expose an evil man who will destroy us if he gets another chance.
Good-old days
When President Trump left office, we had respect for other nations. We were energy independent. The border was secure and manufacturers were coming back to the United States.
Troubled waters
Why is MoDOT working on the Missouri River bridge? I thought their policy was when a bridge needed repair, they just tear it down like I-229.
Hug your kids
This morning I observed children going to school here in St Joseph. What I noticed was not one parent took the time to hug their kids and kiss them. How shameful that is. You know, that’s why kids today are the way they are because they don’t get the love that they need when it’s time to go to school and they’re not going to be with them during the day. I wonder how many of Sandy Hook’s parents kissed their kids and told them they loved them before they went to school? It’s been 10 years since that happened. Think about it, folks. It only takes a minute to say, “I love you, have a good day,” and give a hug.
Disappearing act
It’s amazing how fast the media coverage of the Chinese people rising against a totalitarian system disappeared. I wonder how many Chinese citizens disappeared along with that.
Twisted priorities
There is a shortage of baby formula in this country. I just read about the over-the-counter drugs shortage. But I bet there is no shortage of recreational marijuana. It is nice to know where our priorities lie.
Keep it local
Have you ever wondered why local readership of the paper is down? It is because you don’t cover local sports. If I want to know the results of a local game, I have to go to Facebook and ask around because you don’t cover it anymore.
