Question of motives

Remember this everybody: The City Council, those that want to give the city employees a cost-of-living raise, see how many of them are going to run for office again in the upcoming election. That’s why they’re doing this. They depended on the fire department and police department to get them in there, and now they want to stay there. That’s the real reason behind all this. They want those votes.

Just like FDR

I sure hope the two Democrats running for the Senate down in Georgia win, because if they do, we’ll get some Roosevelt-type legislation that’s gonna help the middle class and poor people in this country that’s losing our jobs because of things that people like Trump did.

Cost of upkeep

When the Civic Arena, aquatic park, and Bode Ice Arena were built, didn’t the city consider what maintaining and updating these facilities would cost? Didn’t they know that aging facilities stretch tax dollars, as was mentioned in the News-Press editorial? City improvements are wonderful for our community, but only if they can afford to maintain them.

While he’s there

Regarding President Obama’s speech at Pearl Harbor in 2016: To be perfectly clear, he did not make that trip to Hawaii just to make that speech. He was already there with his family on their annual vacation.

Pay your bills

I’m calling about the rate increases on these utilities. You know, it’s not our fault some people didn’t want to pay their bills. I pay mine every month. I don’t think we should all have to pay for the ones who didn’t, when they had the money to go out and buy cigarettes and alcohol and high-priced phones. If they had the money to do that, then they could afford to pay their bills.

Less is more

It’s funny how Evergy is always wanting people to cut their electricity use by investing in solar panels and LED lights, etc., but when usage goes down because of this COVID thing, they want to raise the rates. This is absurd, and the Public Service Commission should not allow it.

Confidence factor

Trump is telling the head of the FDA to approve the vaccine or resign. Really makes you feel confident that this is a good thing, huh?

Sam the sham

I saw on the news that our representative Sam Graves wants to overturn the election results. What a joke.