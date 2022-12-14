This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Thrifty ways

I am reading in the paper about the Salvation Army not reaching their goal. You know, if we had a thrift store like every other big town in the United States does, people would give all year and they wouldn’t have to be standing on a street corner begging this time of year. Think about it. We had a thrift store in this town for years and now it seems to be history.

