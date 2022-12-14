I am reading in the paper about the Salvation Army not reaching their goal. You know, if we had a thrift store like every other big town in the United States does, people would give all year and they wouldn’t have to be standing on a street corner begging this time of year. Think about it. We had a thrift store in this town for years and now it seems to be history.
Editor’s note: We do have other thrift stores in town, but not the one that used to operate on 22nd Street.
Just another scam
Yes, I want to notify people that if you get a robo-call or call from a person that’s live and he asks you, “Can I hear you? Can you hear me?” And if you say yes, you’re hooked on a scam. So just hang up on robo-calls or live people that you don’t know.
Economic plan
How on Earth does Joe Biden have the courage to get up and say his economic plan is working? He must think we’re all stupid idiots. He and I can see how much more I spend at the store. He lies about everything. It doesn’t matter how trivial his lies are. God help us for the next two years.
Trump flagged
When Trump lied over and over about the election, that was a foul on him, not Democrats. When he incited the riot, that was a foul on him, not Democrats. When he took secret documents, that was a foul on him, not Democrats. The referee made the right calls.
Roads of steel
I will actually miss Spire’s steel plates on St. Joseph’s roadways. That was one of the smoother rides in town, driving over those slabs.
Cause and effect?
I was just watching several films of the results of the terrible weather that seems to be crossing much of the country, the terrible tornadoes and the terrible wind and snow and and destruction. I’d like for some of you, the climate change deniers to please explain this because you know this is not just common. This isn’t something that’s just an adjustment. This is the result of serious climate change. I’d like for you to to prove that that’s not a true statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.