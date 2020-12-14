Motoring out

Some fella down South had a cross on the front of his house for Christmas, and (the town) gave him so long to take it down. I live here in St. Joseph and I have one on my house. If they tell me to take it down, I will do so immediately. I won’t argue. But know this — it will be mounted on the back of my motor home as I leave this city.

The Bible says

Many people worry about the weather and what goes on on this planet. I will tell you what the Bible says: “The Earth will behave as a woman in labor.”

Mixed message

Trump wants to take credit for a vaccine to fight a virus he declared a hoax, and he takes no responsibility for misleading thousands of Americans and shows no sympathy for over 300,000 dead.

Consequences

I believe that vandals who destroy things like the Patee House or Jesse James home should not only have to pay to fix what they destroyed, but they should also have to make the payments for the increased insurance premiums as a result of their actions, so that other people don’t have to compensate for what they have done. They should be responsible not only for the damages but also for all of the consequences.

Not socialism

To the guy who called in and said socialism started with Social Security: Well, Social Security is paid for by the taxpayers. I’m getting Social Security and I don’t feel like I’m being funded by the government; it’s my money coming back to me.

Company you keep

How long do right-wing politicians think they can associate with white supremacist racists and claim, “Oh, I didn’t know who or what it was?”

Saving lives

I get so tired of people complaining about these small town hospitals. I don’t know what we would do without them. Most of them are adding on more services and doctors. I say they have saved a lot more people than they have killed. They have my support 100%.

Flood impact

Of the 200 or so South Side residences who lost their heat and furnaces in the flood, how many still have no furnaces and no heat?

No help

Why would anybody be surprised at the number of students flunking with the current at-home schooling? After all, look at the number of parents that are home to help them. How can they be any help?