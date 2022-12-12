The St. Joseph News-Press supported former President Donald Trump and he is now a loser. It looks like it has caught up with the newspaper's views.
In custody
Well, this is going to get real interesting now. How many terrorists can run free in the world? First you have the merchant of death running free and now possibly the Lockerbie bomber will have a chance to be free.
Editor's note: The Libyan man accused of making the bomb that exploded on board Pan Am Flight 103 is now in custody.
Is it free?
I've read all of the articles about the print or the online News-Press that starts in January 2023 and nowhere does it state a cost. Is it all free now?
Editor's note: Content on the newspressnow.com website will be free beginning on or before Jan. 9.
Five to two
What has the News-Press got against the people that want to read the newspaper? Now we are going from five days a week to two. I will be canceling my subscription ASAP. Thank you.
Call Trump
Yeah, today I'm looking on the counter and it's a VFW calendar, you understand. It says Human Rights Day. I think somebody, namely, one of you rich white Republicans, needs to call Trump. Tell him exactly what that means. Human rights.
What's the base?
Your Weekender edition had an extensive story on COLA’s (Cost of Living Adjustments) for county officeholders. What is a base salary for county officeholders at this time?
Editor's note: Most of them make $68,000. The associate commissioners make $2,000 less and the salaries for sheriff and prosecutor are determined by state statute.
Disinformation
If big media is so interested in countering disinformation, maybe they should make their websites free so more people can access their information and it's more likely to counter the false narratives online.
Marriage equality
Five Missouri Republicans voted against the marriage equality bill that passed in Congress. If their party really stands for freedom of the individual unhindered by government control, then they should be OK with people marrying whoever they want.
