All the Democrats want to do is spend more money, more money, more money, and change the laws when they won't enforce the laws that are in effect right now. This country is done. This country is done and we've been asleep at the wheel and we've allowed the Democrats to destroy it from within.
Inflation impact
I'm reading in the paper about the Salvation Army not reaching their goal. You know, if everybody hadn't raised the prices of the food and everything before we got our Social Security raise, maybe they would have the money to help the Salvation Army. But they raised the price of food and everything before we even got a raise.
The other shoe
The Democrats don't like the idea of them going to investigate the Bidens. You know it was all right what they did, the Democrats did under Trump. But now the shoe's on the other foot and they don't like it. As long as you're a Democrat, you can do whatever you want to and get by with it. But then when it comes around with the shoes on the other foot, you guys don't like it.
Sports impact
I see the News-Press is going down to two days a week in the printed paper. The sports department costs the News-Press dearly. They were completely out of touch with what the community wanted.
Biden knows
Ask yourself honestly: do you really believe that Biden doesn't know what's going on at the border? Do you think that if he goes the border, he's going to change his mind? He knows exactly what he's doing. He's destroying this country.
Flip and flop
You know, it really didn't take our politicians long to defer the blame for what's going on in social media to the private companies and away from the government involvement when it comes to censorship. It's amazing to watch these weasels back flip and back flop.
