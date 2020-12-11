Say the name

All the online experts are complaining because Trump did not mention Pearl Harbor Day. How many times did you mention it? How many times did Obama mention it? I can’t remember any.

Editor’s note: In 2016, President Obama gave a speech at Pearl Harbor to mark 75 years since the Japanese attack.

Non-scientist speaks

I am no scientist, but I believe all these rockets and space travel have a lot to do with global warming, tropical storms, fires and tornados. The Bible says that our world will be destroyed by fire, but power, fame, wealth and greed will not change our path to destruction.

Ad space

I sure hope the city of St. Joseph got a lot of money for those ugly, gaudy yellow bus advertisements that they plastered all over our city buses.

Missed opportunity

Trump only ordered 100 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. That’s enough for only 50 million people. Pfizer wanted him to order more but he wouldn’t. That will slow down America’s treatment by months. Pfizer is now making it available to other countries and Trump is mad at them for what he caused.

Uplifting messages

How refreshing to read the wonderful, uplifting and humorous letters by Mary Winder and Jim Pawlowski. It was in stark contrast to the Trump supporters who forecast doom and gloom for our country.

Do as I say

You know, the caller who said socialism started with Social Security, I bet if you’re retired you use yours every month. You said the same thing about Medicaid, but I bet if you get sick you use yours. You’re a hypocrite.

Never enough

I just received my tax receipts for 2020, and I was going over them. My total tax comes to about $3,700, and when you add everything up, St. Joe School District gets about $2,700 of that. That leaves all the other items on there $1,000. And yet the school district still claims they don’t have enough money.

Do the math

I see all this controversy about whether the casino should ban smoking or not. From a purely business standpoint, yes, they should. Only about 22% or 23% of Missourians smoke. That means 78% doesn’t. Wouldn’t you cater to the bigger number? And not only smokers gamble.

Other peoples’ money

Democrats remind me of Las Vegas pickpockets. They like to gamble, but not with their own money. They like to take money from people who earned it.