Can’t stop him

Hey, Broadway Joe. I just saw you on TV again. I think you need to go back to New York with the rest of the yahoos. I don’t know whether to believe you in your commercial and all that you say about Medicare at 0% premiums or whatever. You said this was all going to be done Dec. 7 and here we are and I’m still seeing you on TV.

Sick and sicker

I don’t know about any other company, but where I work, it’s amazing anyone can make a paycheck, because every time you turn around they’re sending a bunch of people home to quarantine.

Our only hope

People have fallen right into the trap the Democrats have set: Hating Donald Trump. He was our only hope to stop socialism; that’s why they fought against him so hard. We are like sheep being led to slaughter. Just follow the leader and don’t ask any questions. We worry about our grandchildren being born today. They will never know true freedom like we have had in this country.

God help us

Regarding “No more protests:” No doubt about who was behind the protests. I wonder how many other people feel the same way. God help the USA.

No sense

So they canceled the Mayor’s Christmas Party, which helped the underprivileged people in the community, but they’re going to go ahead and let the Robidoux Theater have its way and make their own little Christmas shows and productions. That don’t make no sense. But a lot of things St. Joe is doing right now doesn’t make sense.

A big waste

Missouri’s attorney general clearly has too much time and money on his hands. Intervening in a lawsuit brought by the state of Texas against four other sister states that has no chance of succeeding is a waste of time, energy and resources.

Caravan control

I saw on the news there’s another caravan coming to the United States. Biden’s going to open the borders and we’re going to be flooded with them, and we can’t even take care of our people here who are out of work and going hungry and on unemployment. How are they going to take care of all these that are going to come in here illegally now? How are they going to put them ahead of the American people? But remember — you voted for Biden and Harris. And if you don’t like what they’re doing, you have no one to blame but yourself.