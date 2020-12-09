Clear the air

I too have been to casinos, in Florida, that are nonsmoking and they are packed. By catering only to smokers, they would only be catering to about 25% of the population.

Late convert

How convenient that Attorney General Barr suddenly finds out he can’t stand Trump’s bullying tactics and now decides to quit — after Trump lost the election.

Good debate

The Georgia debate was conducted very well. I just wish all Republicans and Democrats would take a lesson from them.

Someone’s kid

I was just reading about the vandalism of the tombstones at the Patee House and Jesse James’ home, and I was thinking if we had more parents who raised their children instead of just letting them grow up we wouldn’t see so much of this.

Good days

During Obama’s eight-year presidency, Obama and Biden cleaned up the Bush missteps, cleaned up the mortgage industry, the banking mess and prepared our nation in 2014 for a possible pandemic. And provided affordable health care for millions of Americans. Those were the good old days.

Disbelief

People are criticizing Trump — who is a jerk, by the way — for not believing the election results. But he shouldn’t believe the election results. The big cities like Chicago are notorious and have been for 100 years for having crooked elections and schemes.

Echo, echo

Many callers say the press cannot be controlled, but the facts are stranger than fiction. They are their own echo chamber. And so what they say is only from one point of view.

Nancy’s mess

All of you Trump haters out there blaming Republicans for not handing stimulus checks out, Nancy Pelosi just admitted that she held them back. Now she’s willing to negotiate, but she didn’t even give as much as she offered to begin with. She’s the one who held everything up for the small businesses out there, all you people who are struggling. She just said on TV that she was the one responsible.

Limits of masks

Saying the man in the nursing home should have been surrounded by people with masks shows the ignorance of most people when it comes to nursing homes. People are there because they can’t take care of themselves, and usually because of diminished capacities. Are you going to staple a mask onto an Alzheimer’s patient? I don’t think so.