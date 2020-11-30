Battling reality

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt from Missouri was on national TV on Sunday and still would not acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election.

Ads, ads, ads

The other night, I was watching commercials, and every 15 minutes or so they’d interrupt it with a movie.

Sunday mornings

I miss the Sunday paper. I would be very interested to know why they decided to delete the Sunday one instead of the Saturday one.

Editor’s note: The Weekender offers expanded content that is intended to remain relevant for the 48-hour weekend period, so that people can consume the paper on their own schedules.

Everyone dies

I get really tired of people blaming President Trump for people dying of COVID. I have news for you. No one leaves this earth with their body, and everyone will leave this earth. … People die every day. It’s a normal process. Get over it.

Life and death

I see Joe Biden is against the death penalty in the future. Then why is he going to give more money to abortion clinics — to kill more babies that never have a chance at life? Backward thinking, don’t you think?

A literary critic

How ironic. In promoting his new book, Obama is going to discuss “freedom of expression and the importance of truth.” This is the man who gave us political correctness and Obamacare — “You can keep your doctor if you want to.” He needs to practice what he is trying to preach to all of us.

Still hunted

After Trump gets out of office, the Democrats will still be going after him. They despise this man for exposing them.

Divided we fall

Anybody who thinks this country is going to be united now under Joe Biden need look no further than It’s your call. We hate each other. This country is not going to be united for a long time.

Presidential pardon

Talk about corruption. If you commit a crime on behalf of a president, you can be pardoned and face no consequences whatsoever.

Paint the town

I just noticed that the city of St. Joe has painted the fire hydrants white and red. In my opinion, they should have painted them yellow with the red top. Yellow you can see in all types of weather.

Editor’s note: Missouri American is responsible for the hydrants.