Time to decide
School boards, school staffs, students and parents should not be deciding if kids should wear masks to school or not. The health department should decide that.
Checking IDs
I would like a liberal to explain to me why it is racist to require an ID to vote, but it is not racist that New York is enacting an ID for vaccines.
Double standard
For the person who said someone threatening to hit Pelosi should be kicked out — why? Because she isn’t Trump? People were threatening to kill him. So don’t tell us how a person should be expelled for threatening Pelosi. They shouldn’t say stuff like that, but there is also a double standard here.
Your choice, your bill
Every person has the right to make their own choice, and 80% or the people in Buchanan County have elected not to get vaccinated. So, when all of you go to Mosaic with COVID, you should have to pay every bit of your bill. I’m not paying for your care because you decided not to get vaccinated.
Don’t ask
It makes no sense that Tami Pasley and the school board would ask parents, teachers and staff about the mask coverings. That is a medical issue. The health department should be doing that. Also remember that there are 80% of people in St. Joseph who are not vaccinated. Many of them are in that group.
So negative
The thing I dislike most about the situation Biden has gotten our country in is the negative attitude we have regarding everything and everyone.
Go to class
I think the kids need to wear masks, and they all need to be back in school. They need to socialize with other kids. And they aren’t learning anything with the tablets and homeschooling, because half the parents don’t know what they are doing. They need to be in a classroom where they can learn properly. If one can go, then all of them can.
