The Democrats in Congress passed the Heroes Act in May. For Sen. Josh Hawley to be in the paper complaining about how the Democrats don’t want to come to the table is ludicrous, and never should have been published without a fact check.

Nation divided

I’m getting tired of hearing about “red states” and “blue states.” I thought this was the United States, where everybody works together?

No computer

The News-Press is responsible for keeping St. Joe informed. I’ve been reading the paper for 30 years, every morning with a cup of coffee. I don’t have access to a computer, so how are we going to get the Friday night high school scores in the paper? No Saturday paper. Most elections are on Tuesday. No Wednesday paper. Also, most grocery ads come out on Wednesday.

Major distraction

The Chinese are building a blue-water navy and expanding business and military influence across the world. We’re worried about a teenage dance app?

Early voter

I was just wondering if I could apply and get a mail-in ballot for the year 2024. I’d like to get an early start.

Used cars

I used to watch a newscast, now I watch a show. People like Walter Cronkite usually said something along the lines of “that is the news for this day …” and so forth. Our current hosts say, “Thank you for watching our show.” In past times, newscasters tried to keep their biases out of reports, while show people’s biases are very obvious. In the past, the most negative thing to say was to compare people to used car salesmen. There will always be people you do not trust. I wonder how long it will be before we are describing people by saying, “They’re just like a bunch of news reporters.”

Tall weeds

I’m calling about the tall grass and weeds you see along the roadside everywhere, even at the exits in our city. I’m embarrassed to have any family member or tourists come to our city and see this. It makes us look like we don’t even care or respect the town we live in. If the city and the highway department are too busy to do that, why not have the prisoners go out and work on it? Because for one, they would probably like to get out for the day, and two, it helps our city maintain the respect that we should have. It’s disgusting to drive down the road and see those tall weeds, and nobody does anything about it.

Thanks to TV

I want to say thank you to Channel 3 on Wednesday morning for providing those of us who don’t have a computer the results of the voting. There are many people who would not get them otherwise.