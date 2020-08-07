Different question

I was reading a letter on the Debate page about “Why would anyone vote for Joe Biden?” What I can’t understand is why would anyone vote for President Donald Trump? Everything this man said about Biden is exactly what Trump is doing to our country now.

Money pit

I see the city plans to spend $1.1 million to renovate the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion. How much has been spent on that mansion in total in the last 10 years?

Low profile

Biden isn’t hiding; he’s staying at home and staying out of the public area and groups of people because that’s what he needs to do.

Time for inclusion

In response to “Include them all”: I just want to say that basically all the people who are tired of seeing the signs that say Black Lives Matter — and it’s only been going strong for about two to three months — now you know how we feel. It’s been going on for 400 years. We don’t have to include you, everyone knows you’re already included. Black lives matter because we’re excluded.

Signs of self-interest

If mail-in voting is so bad, how come Trump didn’t try to stop the August election? Might it have something to do with the fact that’s he’s not on the ballot until November?

Open your ears

First redistricting, then marijuana and now Medicaid expansion. When will Missouri’s Republican majority start listening to what the people want?

Feeling blue

How many teams have to shut down with COVID before the Kansas City Royals have a realistic chance of making it to an expanded MLB playoffs? At least the pain this season will be more short-lived.

Reasonable request

The ‘Follow the money’ caller talked about the unreasonableness of the mayor asking him to tell him the addresses of the pictures of the sewers he sent in. That’s not unreasonable. This man was complaining about specific things in specific places. Yes, we have a sewer department and they know everything about the sewer, but they don’t know where every single small outlet is. Get off of it, “Follow the money.” Help out and be reasonable.

Someone, please, help

I live on County Line, and I’m just wondering what it would take to get a ditch cleaned out. Andrew County says it’s St. Joe’s business, and St. Joe says it’s Andrew’s business. So how do we get this ditch cleaned out? It’s flooded me out twice now, and almost came over the banks again last Friday. I just put a new floor down and I can’t afford to do it again.

No more shutdowns

Why are we still having shutdowns? It’s politics, pure and simple. Let businesses and people go about their normal activities, but continue to protect the vulnerable population of elderly and those with health conditions with masks, sanitizer and distancing.