Percentage, please
With all the concern about the COVID virus, I would appreciate it if the News-Press would inquire what percentage of our health care workers at Mosaic have been vaccinated, and what percentage of teachers and administrators have been vaccinated.
Editor’s note: Mosaic officials said 63% of its caregivers had received the vaccine.
Shaky platform
I notice that the Democratic Party platform says that one of their items is “creating a 21st century immigration system.” May I ask, is it the system that we now have, and is it working as planned?
Death watch
How many people have died of COVID under the new president? I haven’t heard a number since back in January. Are we not counting the new deaths on Biden’s watch?
Editor’s note: On Jan. 20, 2021, WebMD reported that U.S. COVID-19 deaths had passed 400,000. Domestic COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic is at 613,660, so that would put the number at about 213,000 under Biden.
Still waiting
Did you know that Joe Biden isn’t good enough to polish Donald Trump’s shoes? I don’t think we’re going to survive until the next election. Biden is completely destroying our country. Can’t you see that? Are you blind?
Where was Sam?
Where was Sam Graves when Trump was having the census shut down early? If he had common sense, he could see plainly that cities would be hurt. By not counting all the population, we couldn’t get federal funding.
On the border
I’m not against anyone coming into our country if they do it legally. But President Biden has left our borders wide open, they’re coming across with COVID.
Mitts off
I got something in the mail today about how Congress has wasted our Social Security money. They can’t keep their dirty, stinking hands out of it. The American people need to tell Congress, “Leave it alone. It doesn’t belong to you.” We worked hard for years to put into that. And they need to put back everything they’ve taken out of it.
Pay for subs
I was just told that the pay for substitute teachers in St. Joseph was still going to be $95 a day. Substitute pay in the St. Joe School District is one of the lowest in our area. Why?
