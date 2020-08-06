Your kids first

Well, President Donald Trump’s sending our kids back to school, but he’s not sending his son back until Oct. 1. I guess he wants to see what happens to our kids before his son goes to school. Trump opened up (the country) way too fast and look at all these Americans who died on account of that.

Editor’s note: Trump has advocated for the reopening of schools and businesses, but that decision is up to schools and state and local governments, with guidance from federal officials.

Rose colored

You Trump-haters are watching fake news. They don’t report the many great things our president has done. If you want the real truth about what’s going on in our country, tune in to FOX News.

Stooping so low

I can’t believe this. My mother-in-law got a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, packed full of lies about Trump and the Republicans’ agenda. It’s just totally unbelievable how they can actually send this stuff out to people. Some poor seniors and other less-informed people will actually believe this. So sad how low the Democrats stoop. So sad.

Get it done

Yes, where is our sewer money going? It’s horrible, what has happened these past couple weeks with the storms. Obviously, the sewers are not being maintained. And also, the weeds are all over the highways. You can’t hardly see in some places to pull out onto a major thoroughfare. People coming through town thinking they may want to stop here or relocate here, the city is in bad shape. I know we need more workers out there to get the job done. Why can’t we get it done?

Get a spine

For Trump to threaten a lawsuit to block Nevada mail-in voting is very disturbing. Trump is showing more and more disturbing behavior every day. The damage this man will cause until November and beyond — how can Republicans in the House and Senate not speak out against radical behavior and start standing up for the American people?

Set an example

Our governor is a really big joke. I never see him with a mask on, when he’s on TV and stuff. He needs to practice what he preaches to people.

Biden exposed

This is to all you Joe Biden followers: If Trump is so dumb, as you all think he is, there should be nothing for Biden to be afraid of in debating him. It’s the Democrats who are afraid. They know that a debate would show Biden is not all there upstairs.

Hit the road

To the caller who said he’s ashamed to be an American, we already have enough people in this country who aren’t Americans who hate us. So all I have to say to you is adios, bon voyage, sayonara, goodbye, ciao — pick one and hit the road.