Renters beware
Have any of you deadbeat renters figured out yet that if your landlord loses the property and a bank takes it over, that they are not under the same obligations as your landlord? Should have used those enhanced unemployment benefits a little bit better.
Do better
The person who called about repercussions for the person threatening to hit Pelosi, they said if they were in school they would be expelled or arrested. Obviously they don’t work for the school district as I do. The kid would probably be given a piece of candy, told “OK, we shouldn’t say that,” and sent back to class.
Avoid the rush
Can we just go ahead and start to impeach Biden?
All over now
The head of the CDC announced that private property no longer exists. Nobody can be evicted, and if they are, the owners of the property can go to prison. It’s over, people. We are now a communist country.
Deep end
Now any criticism of Dr. Fauci or the scientists dealing with COVID, they want it to be treated as hate crimes. This country has gone off the deep end.
Miles and miles
The infrastructure bill includes a “national mileage fee pilot program.” They want to charge us for every mile we drive. Isn’t that the most pathetic thing you’ve ever heard?
Catch and release
I was watching the news and the woman who does press briefings for Biden. The question was asked about all the illegals coming across the border, and she stated that half of those people are being removed. That isn’t true. They are being removed from the border, and released into this country. She’s a liar.
Level it all
Out on the corner of Woodbine and Gene Field, they cut all those trees down and everything to make it look nice, but now it’s grown back up with weeds and everything. I would think they’d keep that trimmed down to look nice, or level the whole thing and build a gas station or something.
