Who’s in first?

We get the scores for the Royals and once in a while for the Cardinals, but so far this baseball season we have not seen any standings at all for the American/National League. We’d certainly like to see that very much.

Going skiing

You know why St. Joe gets by with this corruption? Because nobody in this town will do anything about it. Nothing. Everybody wants to stand there and whine and cry, but nobody wants to do anything about it. I’ve reached out to everybody. But nobody wants to do anything. That’s why this town is going downhill, and why it will continue to go downhill.

Clothing allowance

A recent caller evidently thought himself quite clever by stating that if Menards and Walmart insist that people wear masks, they need to provide them instead of making people pay for them. I ask, wouldn’t it also be logical that all these public places that require us to wear clothing while shopping should have to provide clothing for us?

Sharpen your pencils

After reading “It’s your call,” it has become apparent to me that there is an immediate need for the administration of an intelligence test before calls may be accepted. After reading the “Cause and effect” comment, about how COVID-19 has become worse since testing began, I am sure an intelligence test is needed, and quickly.

Tired and true

I’d like to respond to “On Trump’s watch.” I’m not a Republican by any means, but these cities have been totally Democrat-controlled for decades. And to say that the Republicans are using the same old, tired approach of “law and order,” how about the Democrats’ tired approach of, “Hey! Free stuff! Come vote for us!”

Thank the donors

To those people complaining about our parks and all the costs, they should know that most of the parks costs are covered by endowments and grants, and that money is specifically earmarked only for that purpose. So thank those people who left all that money to the city, so that we have some beautiful parks to enjoy.

Just wait

Joe Biden is incompetent? At least the man can speak a complete sentence. Lord knows, I can’t wait for Sept. 29 when those debates kick off. And President Donald Trump’s gonna be crushed.

An embarrassment

What does it tell you when they don’t want Biden to have a debate with Trump? He would be a total disgrace to the Democratic Party, an embarrassment.

Eyewitness

How come our big-time city leaders — the mayor, all the council members, the county and the commissioners, United Way, Chamber of Commerce — Gov. Mike Parson was 45 minutes away in Maryville, Missouri. How come they didn’t invite him down to St. Joe, take him to the South End and show him the flood damage?