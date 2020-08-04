Agitators

They have found out that the instigation of the rioting and the looting is being done by a white supremacist group. So you need to get your facts straight.

No difference

Just read the cosmetology students article in Sunday’s News-Press. It made me remember the mantra: “There is no difference between Black and white except for the color of your skin.” Another liberal lie, obviously.

Ditch the RVs

I hate to tell the city, but the guy who was complaining about the RV park down by the river was right. The city doesn’t need to worry about an RV park or another hike and bike trail. What they need to worry about is a drainage ditch for the South End and more jobs in this town. Or we won’t have a town to worry about. The city needs to wake up.

Downtown gates

Why did the Downtown Association waste money on those gates down there? They aren’t even using them. What a waste of our money.

Hyde Amendment

I was just wondering why you didn’t correct “The whole truth” comment where he said his taxpayer dollars are paying for abortions. The Hyde Amendment is a legislative provision barring the use of federal funds to pay for abortion except to save the life of the mother.

Does he read it?

According to Dear Abby, unwillingness or inability to tell the truth is a serious character flaw and not something you should ignore. I wonder if President Donald Trump reads Dear Abby.

It’s on him

If Trump thought America was as bad as he portrayed it in his inaugural address, why didn’t he leave? Our economy, democracy and health are far worse now after three years of his reign.

Clean your mess

I just wanted to say I thought it was really nice of the Parks Department to set up this lovely Frisbee golf course down here by the 28th Street area. The only problem is the people who are using it are throwing trash all over the ground. How about you people pick up your stuff and take it with you, and quit making our park look like a dump?

Mail-in questions

If Rebecca Martinez needed help filling out her mail-in ballot, there was help available. Since Martinez doesn’t live at this address or have this phone number, I guess Trump was right — mail-in ballots do cause a lot of fraud.

Where’s the plan?

Where is the health care plan that Trump said would be ready to sign two weeks ago in two weeks? There’s no sign of it while he dismantles Obamacare.

Read it, weep

So Trump wants to postpone the election. I guess he believes the polls after all.